Irton Garden Centre makes huge Christmas donations across Scarborough

Irton Garden Centre has donated a large quantity of Christmas gifts to local charities, schools and hospitals in Scarborough.
By Ella WilsonContributor
Published 28th Dec 2023, 10:10 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 10:11 GMT
During the festive period, Irton Garden Centre ran their annual Santa's grotto experience for children of all ages, providing the children with gifts from Santa during their visit.

The garden centre saw a huge influx of children visiting the experience; however, they had found themselves with more gifts than they needed.

The excess gifts were donated to The Rainbow Centre, St Catherine’s, Scarborough Hospital children’s ward, the shoebox appeal and multiple schools in the area.

Ricky Nock, left, and Veronica Wilson, right, photographed donating presents to the Rainbow Centre.Ricky Nock, left, and Veronica Wilson, right, photographed donating presents to the Rainbow Centre.
A spokesperson for The Rainbow Centre said: “For Christmas we’ve been giving food vouchers and presents to homeless and vulnerable people in the region.

“The amount of generosity we’ve seen from people donating to us is incredible so thank you to everybody and a big thank you to Irton Garden Centre, for giving us these presents.”

