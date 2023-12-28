Irton Garden Centre has donated a large quantity of Christmas gifts to local charities, schools and hospitals in Scarborough.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

During the festive period, Irton Garden Centre ran their annual Santa's grotto experience for children of all ages, providing the children with gifts from Santa during their visit.

The garden centre saw a huge influx of children visiting the experience; however, they had found themselves with more gifts than they needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The excess gifts were donated to The Rainbow Centre, St Catherine’s, Scarborough Hospital children’s ward, the shoebox appeal and multiple schools in the area.

Ricky Nock, left, and Veronica Wilson, right, photographed donating presents to the Rainbow Centre.

A spokesperson for The Rainbow Centre said: “For Christmas we’ve been giving food vouchers and presents to homeless and vulnerable people in the region.