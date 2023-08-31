News you can trust since 1882
It's a pigsty! - Charity search for cleaner for almost two years for historic building near Whitby

The Landmark Trust - a charity that restores historic buildings - is wondering if the name of their property near Whitby is putting people off applying for a job.
By Vanessa ShawContributor
Published 31st Aug 2023, 08:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 08:48 BST

'The Pigsty' has been seeking a cleaner for nearly 2 years but without success.

In fact, it's a beautiful property inspired by classical architecture overlooking Robin Hood's Bay.

The building near Whitby isn't what people think of as a pigsty
It was originally built for pigs to live in in 1891 by Squire Barry who lived at Fyling Hall, but has since been restored it to make it a interesting and relaxing place for a holiday.

Landmark's team are wondering if prospective applicants see the name Pigsty and think they will actually be sweeping out a dirty pig pen.

The charity is desperate to find a housekeeper who lives locally to work for a few hours on most Mondays and Fridays as part of a dedicated regional team.

They will be cleaning the property and preparing it for incoming guests.

The charity offers full training, a competitive hourly rates pay and paid holiday too.

Anyone interested should contact regional assistant, Fiona Bullock, by emailing [email protected]

To find out more about the charity, and what it’s like to work for them, visit https://www.landmarktrust.org.uk/about-us/working-for-landmark/housekeepers/