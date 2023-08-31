It's a pigsty! - Charity search for cleaner for almost two years for historic building near Whitby
'The Pigsty' has been seeking a cleaner for nearly 2 years but without success.
In fact, it's a beautiful property inspired by classical architecture overlooking Robin Hood's Bay.
It was originally built for pigs to live in in 1891 by Squire Barry who lived at Fyling Hall, but has since been restored it to make it a interesting and relaxing place for a holiday.
Landmark's team are wondering if prospective applicants see the name Pigsty and think they will actually be sweeping out a dirty pig pen.
The charity is desperate to find a housekeeper who lives locally to work for a few hours on most Mondays and Fridays as part of a dedicated regional team.
They will be cleaning the property and preparing it for incoming guests.
The charity offers full training, a competitive hourly rates pay and paid holiday too.
Anyone interested should contact regional assistant, Fiona Bullock, by emailing [email protected]
To find out more about the charity, and what it’s like to work for them, visit https://www.landmarktrust.org.uk/about-us/working-for-landmark/housekeepers/