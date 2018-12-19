Jamie McGuire ready for battle after extending Scarborough Athletic stay

Midfielder Jamie McGuire is ready to roll up his sleeves and battle after extending his loan stay at Scarborough Athletic by another month.

The 35-year-old has put Boro's recent slip in form down to the fine lines of football, but he feels that the trip to Workington on Saturday will provide the perfect stage to put things right.

McGuire has been in this situation before in his career, and he compares it to when he teamed up with the likes of Jamie Vardy, Lee Fowler and Andy Mangan to win promotion to the Football League with Fleetwood Town.

"I think the games we have lost we have been unlucky in, it has been a case of missing a chance or one thing going against us to change the game," he said.

"I was saying to the boys it was similar when I was at Fleetwood and we went on a run of five or so weeks without winning, before going on to gain promotion to the Football League.

"The manager told us that he believed in us, as the gaffer (Steve Kittrick) has at Scarborough.

"Things were changed up and we dug in as a group of players on the park. We ended up going to Bath and winning 4-0, after that the rest is history.

"Scarborough have done well and now it is down to the players, not the manager, to put things right.

"I'm really looking forward to going to Workington on Saturday because it will be away from the limelight of the home games, where it is every visiting teams' cup final.

"We have to dig in, show that desire and work hard. That is what is important.

"The club lost at Workington in the FA Trophy a month or so ago, so the gaffer will have his plan to put that right and we have to stick to it.

"We have so much quality in Wally (James Walshaw), Coulo (Michael Coulson), Wayne Brooksby, Jamie Forrester and the other lads, so I'm confident we'll be ok.

"There are so many good players at this club, but some days it doesn't go your way. It is the same when you go to work.

"The confidence is still good, the lads are bubbling every time I walk into the changing room, which is something I like because I'm a character myself."

Having enjoyed his first month at the club, McGuire now has his appetite whet about the chance to further his stay.

He added: "I'm happy to come back for another month because I've really enjoyed it.

"It has been a bit on-off with things because Frickley wanted me back, but everything is sorted now.

"From here I'm just going to see how things go, but in the meantime I'll be making sure that I dig in and give everything to keep Scarborough pushing towards the goal of promotion."