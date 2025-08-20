Jay Kilpatrick shines as Lealholm win 2-0 at Fishburn Park
Mark McCarthy opened the scoring on 11 minutes for the Tigers, man of the match Jay Kilpatrick sealing the win with a late goal.
Fishburn Park had earned their own opening win of the campaign in another derby clash on Wednesday evening, as they worked hard for a 2-1 win at home to Staithes Athletic.
Thomas Riseborough put the villagers ahead on 18 minutes, but a second-half double from Adam Warrilow turned the game around for Fishburn, who play host to North Ormesby this coming Saturday.
Super-sub Bradley Dowson scored a last-gasp winner as Whitby Fishermen’s Society kicked off their Division One season with a 3-2 win at Redcar Athletic U23.
Josh Linsley and Jack Kilpatrick both netted in the first half for Fishermen.