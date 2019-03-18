John Osborne tours his top-rated John Peel's Shed show to our region

Whether you love live music or theatre then Pocklington Arts Centre has the perfect night of live entertainment that crosses both genres.

Storyteller, poet and Radio 4 regular John Osborne has enjoyed sell-out runs and countless five star ratings for his show John Peel’s Shed which pays tribute to the broadcaster while celebrating all things radio.

Now Osborne is bringing his hit show to Pocklington Arts Centre on Wednesday March 27 as part of a double bill that also features his latest show Circled in the Radio Times.

Centre director Janet Farmer, said: “We first discovered John Osborne, and his fantastic show John Peel’s Shed, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival where it was met with incredible reviews, so to have him perform two shows in one night is a real treat.

In 2002, Osborne won a competition on the late John Peel’s Radio 1 show. His prize was a box of records that took him eight years to listen to.

The resulting show is an ode to radio, those records, and anyone who has ever sought solace in wireless.

It features a selection of records previously owned by the late John Peel, many of which are very rare recordings by obscure and now defunct bands, providing a unique opportunity for any Peel fans.

Circled in the Radio Times is all about how finding a collection of old copies of the Radio Times lead to Osborne piecing together the life of the previous owner, and looking at the changing nature of the way all of us watch television.

Tickets for John Peel’s Shed & As Circled in the Radio Times are £12 advance, £14 door, and £7 (Under 21), available now by calling the Box Office on 01759 301547 or at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk