Join the thrilling Geocaching Adventure with Scarborough, Whitby, and Ryedale Mind's Get Active Project!

Scarborough, Whitby, and Ryedale Mind are embarking on a thrilling geocaching adventure as part of their transformative Get Active project. Designed to support individuals experiencing mental health difficulties, this engaging six-week geocaching group aims to harness the power of physical activity to nurture overall wellbeing.

Geocaching, a modern-day treasure hunt, combines outdoor exploration, puzzle-solving, and community connection. Led by Scarborough, Whitby, and Ryedale Mind, this initiative invites people of all backgrounds and abilities to partake in the captivating geocaching experience.

Starting from July 25th and running until August 29th, the geocaching group will meet every Tuesday from 5:00 to 6:00 pm. Participants will engage in a series of geocaching quests, exploring hidden treasures while immersing themselves in the beautiful surroundings of Scarborough. The group will discover secret caches, solve puzzles, and foster a sense of adventure and camaraderie.

"The Get Active project is all about empowering individuals to improve their mental wellbeing through physical activity," explained Hayley Doubtfire, Get Active Lead at Scarborough, Whitby, and Ryedale Mind. "Geocaching offers a unique opportunity to combine outdoor exploration, problem-solving, and social connection, providing an exciting and enjoyable way to support mental health."

Geocaching is a wonderful activity for individuals looking to enhance their mental wellbeing. It promotes physical fitness, engages the mind, and encourages social interaction—all crucial elements in maintaining a positive mental state. By participating in the geocaching group, individuals can benefit from the holistic approach to mental health offered by Scarborough, Whitby, and Ryedale Mind.

As part of the Get Active project, the geocaching group aims to break down barriers and create a welcoming environment for everyone. Participants are encouraged to embrace the adventure at their own pace and find joy in discovering hidden treasures. The group activities provide opportunities for social connection, support, and a sense of achievement.

To join the geocaching group and embark on this exciting journey, simply register your place at https://www.swrmind.org.uk/series/coastal-cachers/

The group will meet every Tuesday from 5:00 to 6:00 pm, starting on July 25th for 6 weeks. No prior experience or equipment is required—just a willingness to explore, have fun, and prioritise your mental wellbeing.

The Get Active project, spearheaded by Scarborough, Whitby, and Ryedale Mind, is dedicated to supporting individuals experiencing mental health difficulties through physical activity. By creating inclusive and engaging opportunities like the geocaching group, they aim to inspire positive change and empower individuals on their wellbeing journey.