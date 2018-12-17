Join Zog on magical adventure at Dalby Forest

Following the success of the Gruffalo, Stick Man and Highway Rat trails at Forestry Commission sites across England, Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s magical children’s picture book, Zog, will be the new activity trail for families to enjoy at Dalby Forest this winter.

Launching on January 11 2019, the trail will follow the premiere of the animated special from Magic Light Pictures, on BBC One this Christmas.

Zog is a loveable, if somewhat clumsy dragon at Dragon School who is always striving to win a golden star.

Zog is learning lots of essential dragon skills at school including flying, roaring, breathing fire and capturing princesses!

Forestry Commission England is inviting children to step into the forest classroom to learn lessons just like Zog, including how animals fly, what sounds they make and how they catch their prey!

As well as winning gold stars along the self-led trail, there will be reveal panels which have a hidden image that children can find using a coloured lens in their activity pack.

Available to buy for just £3 the activity pack will also include a Zog mask, activity sheets a pencil and stickers.

Tanya Nesbitt-Rex, Recreation & Public Affairs Manager said: “The trail will be an amazing adventure, encouraging visitors to make the most of the winter season and beyond in our beautiful forest.

“We are very excited to be working with Magic Light Pictures again and are looking forward to families having a new and exciting reason to visit Dalby Forest this winter.”

Click here for more details of trails and free downloadable activity sheets.