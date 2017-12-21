Jones insists side won’t slack in promotion push

Scarborough RUFC skipper Matty Jones believes his teammates will put the extra yards in over the festive period in a bid to end the club’s poor record in January.

After he helped his side record a stunning 91-7 victory against Wheatley Hills in their last game of 2017 on Saturday, Jones revealed he’s done some digging into the club’s record books for games in January - and it doesn’t make for pretty reading.

“We managed to win two games last January, but for the five previous years we only one one each year,” revealed Jones.

“While we can’t hold their hands, we’re expecting players to put the effort in over the break so we can continue our good run of form in January.”

Scarborough return to action in 2018 with a trip to Selby before a crunch clash against runaway Yorkshire One leaders York at Silver Royd.

Jones admits they didn’t give a good account of themselves when going down to a 56-7 defeat on their travels earlier in the season.

“You relish top-of-the-table games like this as a player,” added Kiwi Jones.

“We let ourselves and our supporters down at York earlier in the season and we need to put that right at Silver Royd in January.”

Jones bagged himself a try in a scintillating 15-try demolition of Wheatley Hills at Silver Royd on Saturday, and admits the festive break comes at an unfortunate time for them.

“It would be nice if we didn’t have a break in games now after such a great win on Saturday, the guys are fit after a week without a game,” added Jones.

“It was probably a boost to guys that we had a rest, we had a few players carrying injuries so to have that weekend off probably helped us out, getting the lads’ bodies back to 100%.”

Jones admits it would’ve been easy for Scarborough to take their foot off the gas as they trounced their ill-disciplined visitors, but he was left delighted by the ruthless nature of their performance.

He added: “I was impressed that we managed to maintain our performance levels and play structured rugby throughout.”