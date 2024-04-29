Jordan North and JLS’s Aston Merrygold to take part in new winter weekends at Haven site near Scarborough

Haven announces brand new ‘Ultimate Family Weekend Breaks’ for November 2024 at Primrose Valley. Photo: Haven.

The site’s launch of the new ‘Ultimate Family Weekend Breaks’ will help accommodate the rise in staycations across the country.

Brand new for 2024, ‘Ultimate Family Weekend Breaks’ will take place on the weekends of November 22 and 29 at Haven Primrose Valley.

These specially curated three-night weekends will include all the family fun that makes a Haven holiday special, along with some special extras.

These include new activities perfect for families alongside headline acts like JLS’s Aston Merrygold, Britain’s Got Talent’s Ben Hart, Capital Breakfast radio host Jordan North plus much-loved children characters Bing and The Gruffalo.

Reuben Arnold, Chief Customer Officer at Haven said: “We’re excited to launch our ‘Ultimate Family Weekend Breaks’ for November 2024 – a host of jam-packed weekends dedicated to family fun at a time when our parks are usually closed.

“This will see us continue to provide the very best experiences for our guests for more of the year.”

Included in a Haven ‘Ultimate Family Weekend’ break:

Kids Meet & Greet with the Gruffalo and Bing: Children will have the opportunity to meet and interact with beloved characters, the Gruffalo and Bing, in person.

Children will have the opportunity to meet and interact with beloved characters, the Gruffalo and Bing, in person. Family-Friendly Celebrity DJ Party: Saturday nights will come alive with special DJ sets by popular celebrities Jordan North and Aston Merrygold, ensuring nights of music and dancing for the whole family.

Saturday nights will come alive with special DJ sets by popular celebrities Jordan North and Aston Merrygold, ensuring nights of music and dancing for the whole family. Themed Bingo: Guests can test their luck with themed bingo sessions, offering an exciting twist on a classic game.

Guests can test their luck with themed bingo sessions, offering an exciting twist on a classic game. Glitter Party: Get ready to sparkle and shine at the glitter party extravaganza, where families can enjoy a night of glamour and fun.

Get ready to sparkle and shine at the glitter party extravaganza, where families can enjoy a night of glamour and fun. New Pantomime: Stay tuned for an announcement on the latest addition to the lineup—a captivating pantomime that promises to enchant audiences of all ages.