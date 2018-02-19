Kittrick: We must dig in at Ramsbottom

Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick is expecting another tough battle when his side travel to Ramsbottom United on Tuesday night.

Boro made it eight Evo-Stik North wins in a row last Saturday, though Kittrick was not overjoyed with the performance in the 2-1 defeat of visiting Skelmersdale.

"It isn't a bad thing when you don't play as well as you can, but still pick up the three points," he said.

"It is a results industry, especially at this stage of the season.

"Collectively we had an off day against Skelmersdale, we didn't play well as a group, but at the same time we hadn't played for a while, so it was going to be difficult."

For that clash Boro were without midfielders James Cadman and Luke Dean through injury, both remain a doubt for Tuesday.

Kittrick added: "Both Luke and James have done well for us in midfield, so it is a blow to be without them.

"Luke might make Saturday at Bamber Bridge, while James is possibly a week away from playing.

"Lewis Sugden came into the midfield and impressed me against Skelmersdale though.

"His range of passing is outstanding and he was unlucky not to score."

Boro edged out Ramsbottom at home earlier this season and Kittrick isn't expecting an easy outing this time.

"We will have to be tough and organised, so we'll be looking to put out a team to fit in with that," he added.

"It won't be an easy place to go, the pitch won't be the best, but we'll have to dig in, like we have recently, and come away with a result."