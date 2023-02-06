Large fire forces closure of tea room at Betton Farm, near Scarborough

The fire has damaged the roof of the building

The call was received at 6.33pm and crews from Scarborough, Pickering, Filey, Robin Hood’s Bay and Bridlington attended the incident.

A post on the Betton Farm Facebook page read: “We have tonight had a fire in the kitchen.

“The tearoom will be closed with immediate effect.

Betton Farm (Image: Google Maps)

“We are pretty devastated and to be honest a bit shell shocked, however, no person or animal has been injured or harmed at all.

“We will keep everybody updated as and when we have formulated a plan of action and assessed the damage.

“It has taken Basics Plus over 30 years of hard work to establish the organisation we have today and 12 years to build up Betton Farm - we are not about to give up now.”

The post went on to thank the fire brigade for their help and Betton Farm customers for their kind comments and good wishes.

The fire took place in the kitchen

Fire crews tackled the blaze with five appliances and an aerial ladder, using hose reels and main jets to extinguish the fire.

Crews will revisit the scene today and a fire investigation will also take place.