Large fire forces closure of tea room at Betton Farm, near Scarborough
Firefighters from five stations across the area were called to a large fire at Betton Farm on Sunday evening.
The call was received at 6.33pm and crews from Scarborough, Pickering, Filey, Robin Hood’s Bay and Bridlington attended the incident.
A post on the Betton Farm Facebook page read: “We have tonight had a fire in the kitchen.
“The tearoom will be closed with immediate effect.
“We are pretty devastated and to be honest a bit shell shocked, however, no person or animal has been injured or harmed at all.
“We will keep everybody updated as and when we have formulated a plan of action and assessed the damage.
“It has taken Basics Plus over 30 years of hard work to establish the organisation we have today and 12 years to build up Betton Farm - we are not about to give up now.”
The post went on to thank the fire brigade for their help and Betton Farm customers for their kind comments and good wishes.
Fire crews tackled the blaze with five appliances and an aerial ladder, using hose reels and main jets to extinguish the fire.
Crews will revisit the scene today and a fire investigation will also take place.
Students who attend Betton Farm will be able to attend today.