Last chance to get tickets to Britney Spears shows

If you're missing out on seeing Britney Spears in Scarborough tonight, 500 extra tickets have now been released for shows later this month.

Ahead of the tonight's opening at Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Live Nation have announced 500 extra tickets for the final London date, Birmingham and Blackpool show on Britney Spears critically acclaimed Piece Of Me UK tour have been released.

The pop princess and international icon brings her Las Vegas show to U.K. shores joined by ‘International Love’ hit maker Pitbull, Britney Spears will tour until 01 September 2018.

Tickets are still available for the The O2 performance in London (August 26), Genting Arena in Birmingham (August 31) and the Tower Festival Headland in Blackpool (September 1).

Final tickets to see the 'Toxic' singer are available by clicking here.