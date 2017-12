Scarborough Food Fair will return to the town this Saturday (16 December).

The market, the last one this year, will be held between 9.30am to 4pm.

Organisers said there will be plenty on offer for the town’s food fans.

Caroline Anderson, co-organiser of the fair, said: “Scarborough Food Fair is a great place to do some festive shopping.

“Our stall holders are all experts in their field, and offer some different ideas for Christmas shopping.

The food fair will return in February 2018.