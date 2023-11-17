Leeds man praises the 'kind people of Scarborough' after harbourside fall

A Leeds man has issued a heartfelt message in a bid to thank the ‘kind people of Scarborough’ who came to his aid after a fall.

John Crossen was visiting Scarborough with his wife on Wednesday, November 15, when he stumbled and fell on the footpath leading to the Harbour.

Mr Crossen said: “Immediately a number of people helped me, lifted me up, provided paper handkerchiefs to staunch the wound on my head and looked after me.

“One kind chap saw an ambulance and flagged it down.

Scarborough Harbour . pic Richard Ponter

"The ambulance crew came to assist me, patched me up and took me to Scarborough Hospital.

"The A and E staff were brilliant!

"I was treated most efficiently by the nurses and doctor and was patched up and released around noon.

"A credit to the NHS.