Leo pounces as Scarborough Athletic Under-11s roar on

Scarborough Athletic Under-11s progressed into the semi-finals of the Hull League Cup 1-0 win against a well-organised Howdale side.

Boro scored the only goal of the game after Ryan Sellers hit the post, with Leo Emms tapping home the rebound from six yards.

Few chances were created after the goal with only a Milan Kapczynski testing the keeper from distance as Boro dominated possesion in the first half.

The second half continued in similar fashion as Howdale defended well.

Boro continued to press forward, creating a few more openings.

A long-range Sellars effort hit the bar and Zak Hastie’s shot rebounded back off the post.

There were chances for Joe Southwick and Harvey Holder from distance, but neither tested the keeper.

In the end, Boro made it over the winning line to book their path through.

Scarborough Athletic Under-12s continued their journey in the Hull Knockout Cup with a 4-1 victory over a very stubborn Hall Road Rangers.

The first half was very tight with neither side creating any clear cut chances.

It took a long-range drive from Reggie Steels to break the deadlock.

In the second half Hall Road pulled a goal back as the young Boro team were caught out at the back.

The game became more open as both sides started hunting the winner.

A contender for goal of the season was finished by Boro’s Jake Gallagher, who spotted the goalkeeper off his line and chipped in from 30 yards.

More chances were created as Hall Road started chasing the game, but it was eventually killed off with a Finlay Hopper free-kick into the top corner.

He was then on hand again to tap in the rebound from Reuben Taylor’s shot after some creative attacking play by Ryder Greening.

In the Junior Premier League North, Scarborough Athletic Under-10s were edged out by Mansfield Town in a game that finished 2-1.

In a repeat of last week’s fixture, both teams played out a superb game of football with the young Boro squad more than holding their own.

In an even first period Boro went close when Adam Oliver’s shot was inches away from being poked home by Finlay Sayers-Barker.

Aidan Brennan burst through, but his shot was saved and at the other end stand-in keeper Kobi Crawford made sure it remained goalless with a stunning right-handed save.

Mansfield hit two quick goals after the re-start, only for Monty Burlinson to cut in from the right and bend in a beauty off the far post to make it 2-1.

Boro pushed and worked hard for each other, but could not get the equalising goal.

Scarborough Athletic Under-16s welcomed champions Sproatley to the Flamingo Land Stadium in the Hull League and lost 3-2.

It was the away team who took the lead after just one minute.

Boro missed several chances before the outstanding Jake Reeves fired home from the edge of the box.

In the second half and against the run of play, Sproatley scored two quick goals.

Again Boro missed several chances, but Reeves added his second with 15 minutes to go.

Sproatley hung on for a 3-2 victory, with Boro left ruing the opportunities they missed throughout the game.

Reeves was man of the match for the home team.

In the Hull League Knock-out Cup, Scarborough Athletic Under-14s lost 5-1 against Hessle Sporting Cheetahs.

Both teams contributed to a high-intensity end-to-end game, which saw Boro lose out to their more clinical opponents.

Boro were unlucky when Archie McNaughton lashed over from a Rhys Hooson corner.

After a bout of Boro pressure, the home side took the lead following a fast break and within minutes, they doubled their advantage.

Efforts by Cameron MacDonald and Kene Knowles failed to reduce the deficit before the goal of the game saw Boro score just prior to the break.

McNaughton strode forward, found Isaac Prince on the right and his cross was nodded on by MacDonald for Lewis Hunter to head in at the far post.

The game continued in the same vain in the second half with Tyson Greening going close for the hosts and Ben Voase tipping over for Boro before Hessle added a third.

Boro’s commitment and effort never waned, but they were caught by two quick breaks to end with a scoreline which flattered the hosts.

Scarborough Athletic Under-13s were knocked out of the League Cup after being beaten 6-1 by Hessle with Toby Jones scored their solitary goal.

It was a tough day for the Knockout Cup holders as they came up against a physical and effective Hessle side, who just had too much.

It was a game in which Boro enjoyed most of the possession, but couldn’t make it count in the final third, while Hessle Rangers took their opportunities when they arose.