Lifestyle: 10 things to do in and around Scarborough

Stuck for things to do this coming week?

Here are 10 ideas.

1 Scarborough Food and Gift Fair, Westborough

Saturday February 17 from 9.30am to 4pm

Scarborough Food and Gift Fair will hit the high street on Saturday offering achoice of food and gift ideas to shoppers in the seaside town.

Stall holders will be located in Westborough, Scarborough’s main shopping area.

Free

2 Scarborough Jazz Club

The Cask, Ramshill, Wednesday February 22.

Scarborough Jazz Club welcomes pianist/composer Jamil Sheriff with a new work inspired by Bolton playwright Bill Naughton.

Rafe’s Dilemma depicts the emotional story of the play Spring and Port Wine, its characters, family dynamic and political backdrop.

Tickets on door. Doors open at 8pm.

3 Lunchtime concert

Scarborough Library, Vernon Road, Thursday February 22

Bass singer Mike Leigh had a career as an opera singer, appearing with Opera North.

He then received his calling and became a Vicar, now combining both of these, and is one of The Singing Vicars, where he raises money for charities. At Thursday’s concert he will be singing a variety of arias and songs.

Pianist Frank James will also be playing some solos.

Admission by donation, doors open at 8pm.

4 Camelot the Panto

Burniston Village Hall, Wednesday February 21 to Saturday February 24

Cloughton Village Fund present its 17th pantomime since the millennium.

The King of Camelot looks forward to his son Prince Arthur marrying the Princess Guinevere, but the evil King of Tanglewood has plans to marry the Princess.

With the help of a sorceress he tries to woo the Princess but the King has the Merlin the Wizard on his side.

Performance times are: daily at 7pm with a Saturday matinée at 2pm.

5 My Darling Clementine

Woodend, The Crescent, Scarborough, Saturday February 17

Acclaimed duo play homage to the great country male and female couples of the 60s and 70s. Dalgleish and King bring the days of the husband and wife duet into the modern era, a tragic but knowing blend of theatre and music.

Doors open at 8pm.

6 Cinema times

Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough, from Friday February 16 to Thursday February 22

Early Man (PG): Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 11am.

Coco (PG): Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 1pm.

The Greatest Showman (PG): daily at 3.30pm.

Fifty Shades Freed (18): Daily at 8pm.

The Darkest Hour (PG): daily at 5.30pm. Monday to Thursday at 1pm.

Black Panther (12A): From Friday 23.

7 100 Sawdust Hearts

Untangled Threads, Belle Vue Parade, Scarborough, until February 25

Free exhibition of 100 decorated hearts. Curator and artist Helen Birmingham sent out 100 calico sawdust-stuffed hearts to artist friends. The result forms the display at the gallery in her home. Some participants have taken the theme of the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One, others have taken the theme of romantic love. Some of the exhibits are for sale.

8 Memories of Scarborough Scarborough Art Gallery, The Crescent, until March 25

Celebrate Scarborough Art Society’s 80th anniversary. Share your memories and learn about Scarborough’s history as we look at childhood, wartime Scarborough, holidaymakers, promenading and North and South Bays. There are more than 40 paintings by members of Scarborough Art Society on show.

9 The 10th Valentine Rockin’ Weekend

Scarborough Spa, Friday February 16 to Sunday February 18

Listen to explosive Rock n Roll, Rockabilly, Doo Wop and dance your socks of with live bands and dj’s playing throughout the day/night.

Huge dancefloor, late bar, food bar, various stalls.

10 Monday Menu with Music

Farrer’s, Scarborough Spa, Monday February 19

Live music from the jazz trio: Julie Edwards, Edward Barnwell, Kevin Dearden

With just about 100 years playing experience between them, Julie Edwards (vocals), Edward Barnwell on piano and Kevin Dearden on electric bass will be playing their jazz mix drawn from swing and groove standards, Brazilian bossa novas, French chansons. Menu from 5pm, music from 7pm.