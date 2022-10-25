Light aircraft crashes into wall at Ebberston near Scarborough
Fire crews from Pickering, Sherburn and Scarborough have attended a light aircraft crash at Ebberston, near Scarborough
By Louise Perrin
39 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
25th Oct 2022, 5:48pm
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service received the report of the crash at 2.43pm and were quickly in attendance.
A statement on the service’s incident page read: “The aircraft had collided with a wall, the pilot was out of the plane on arrival and transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
“Fire crews assisted with the fuel leaking from the plane and stood by until the plane was recovered.”