Literacy charity launches festive book giveaway to help children in Scarborough

A festive book giveaway has been launched to provide books to children who need them most.

The National Literacy Trust has organised the initiative after their own research shows that the more books a child owns, the more likely they are to do well at school and be happy with their lives.

Their report also found that children who have a book of their own at home have higher levels of mental well-being than those who don’t have any books and that 1 in 8 of disadvantaged children in the UK don’t own a single book.

The charity, which works in partnership with the North Yorkshire Coast Opportunity Area to run Our Stories: Whitby, Scarborough, Filey, is giving parents the chance to win one of 20 different titles for their child.

Liz Dyer, Manager of Our Stories: Whitby, Scarborough, Filey, said: “Books have the power to transform lives, yet far too many children are missing out on the chance to reach their full potential simply because they don’t have a book of their own at home. By supporting Our Stories, you can help set disadvantaged children across the North Yorkshire Coast fall in love with reading for a lifetime.”

The books can be found here.