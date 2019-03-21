Local star Scott shines in tour of Barricade Boys - where to see him

North Yorkshire's Scott Garnham is starring in the Barricade Boys which is touring here later this year.

Scott Garnham was born in Malton and went to Norton Community Primary School and later Norton College.

Garnham began acting at the age of seven attending classes at Kirkham Henry Performing Arts, based in Malton, and later performing with many local amateur theatre groups.

At the age of twelve Garnham appeared in the original cast of Stiles and Drewe's Honk! The Ugly Duckling, directed by Julia McKenzie, at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough.

He made his west end debut in Eurovision Song Contest spoof Eurobeat earning positive critical responses, including a Daily Express review, declaring "a stand-out performance from Scott Garnham."

Garnham played Irish entrant Ronan Corr in a hilarious performance, completed by an all-white outfit and over-zealous use of dry ice.

Following Eurobeat, Garnham landed the role of Feuilly in the West End production of Les Misérables while also understudying the roles of Enjolras and Marius, a job which won him the accolade of Understudy of the Year 2011.

The performance also earned him a spot in the Les Misérables: 25th Anniversary Concert alongside Matt Lucas, Alfie Boe and Nick Jonas.

The Barricade Boys were founded in 2016 by Scott - who has also been in Nativity! The Musical, Billy Elliot The Musical, Made in Dagenham, Les Misérables - and Simon Schofield who played the title role in Oliver!

Direct from London’s West End and Broadway, the Barricade Boys are back on the road with their national tour and will play one night only in York at the Grand Opera House on Saturday May 4.

Featuring fabulous harmonies, incredible vocals, dashing good looks and stacks of charm, The Barricade Boys showcase the UK’s finest male voices from the world’s longest running musical – Les Misérables.

The Barricade Boys not only perform the world’s greatest show tunes, but they also celebrate music from some of the most iconic names in the music industry, from powerful ballads and beautiful operatic arias to some of the best pop, rock and swing numbers of all time.

Tickets: 0844 871 3024 or https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york/