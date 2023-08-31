Lucky woman from Scarborough wins £600 on free online postcode lottery

Pick My Postcode is funded by ad revenue and market research, making it completely free for members.

So far, it has given away nearly 1.7 million pounds to its lucky winning members, not including the bonuses.

The ‘Bonus’ is an extra pot of money which members grow themselves by visiting the website daily, completing surveys and by taking up extra offers.

Winner: Carrie Grant

Carrie, who works in a doctor’s surgery, joined in 2017 and checks daily. The Main Draw had rolled over twice meaning that when she saw her postcode in the winning spot she walked away with £600, alongside her £46.74 bonus. She described seeing her postcode come up as “an amazing feeling.”

She plans to spend her winnings on treating her kids in the last few days of their summer holidays and when asked what she would say to those who think Pick My Postcode is too good to be true, she said: “It costs nothing to sign up and only 2 minutes a day to check.”

The site offers multiple opportunities for your postcode to be picked every single day. Pick My Postcode has 1,018 active members living in Scarborough and since 2017, the residents have won a total of £4,621.78.

