Luna Park, Scarborough, to be revamped: here are 12 photos of the seafront funfair down the years, including a dramatic blaze
Scarborough's popular seafront funfair, Luna Park, is to get a revamp, with new leaseholders promising modern family rides and attractions.
Dane and Cassie Crow have taken over the running of the park from the Tuby family, and have now cleared the site of the old rides and Ferris wheel, although they say they will revamp the dodgems. They hope to open up in time for Easter. Here's a pictorial lookback at Luna Park over the years. See HERE about the couple's plans for the future.
1. The new people at the helm
Our cover photo is from 1983. This picture is of new leaseholders Dane and Cassie Crow.