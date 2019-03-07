Luna Park, Scarborough, to be revamped: here are 12 photos of the seafront funfair down the years, including a dramatic blaze

Dane and Cassie Crow have taken over the running of the park from the Tuby family, and have now cleared the site of the old rides and Ferris wheel, although they say they will revamp the dodgems. They hope to open up in time for Easter. Here's a pictorial lookback at Luna Park over the years. See HERE about the couple's plans for the future.

1. The new people at the helm Our cover photo is from 1983. This picture is of new leaseholders Dane and Cassie Crow.

2. A view from the past The title of this old picture is 'New Foreshore Road, Scarborough', although the area is actually Sandside.The cameraman was standing roughly where Luna Park is today.

3. Grand day out Luna Park in the foreground as the Grand Turk sails past, in 2007.

4. Scene of devastation Luna Park suffered a devastating fire in June 1991.

