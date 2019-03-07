Family fun in 1983

Luna Park, Scarborough, to be revamped: here are 12 photos of the seafront funfair down the years, including a dramatic blaze

Scarborough's popular seafront funfair, Luna Park, is to get a revamp, with new leaseholders promising modern family rides and attractions.

Dane and Cassie Crow have taken over the running of the park from the Tuby family, and have now cleared the site of the old rides and Ferris wheel, although they say they will revamp the dodgems. They hope to open up in time for Easter. Here's a pictorial lookback at Luna Park over the years. See HERE about the couple's plans for the future.

Our cover photo is from 1983. This picture is of new leaseholders Dane and Cassie Crow.

1. The new people at the helm

Our cover photo is from 1983. This picture is of new leaseholders Dane and Cassie Crow.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The title of this old picture is 'New Foreshore Road, Scarborough', although the area is actually Sandside.The cameraman was standing roughly where Luna Park is today.

2. A view from the past

The title of this old picture is 'New Foreshore Road, Scarborough', although the area is actually Sandside.The cameraman was standing roughly where Luna Park is today.
other
Buy a Photo
Luna Park in the foreground as the Grand Turk sails past, in 2007.

3. Grand day out

Luna Park in the foreground as the Grand Turk sails past, in 2007.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Luna Park suffered a devastating fire in June 1991.

4. Scene of devastation

Luna Park suffered a devastating fire in June 1991.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3