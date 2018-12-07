Magical times in store for children at Flamingo Land

There’s plenty in store at Flamingo Land this Christmas and New Year to delight visitors of all ages.

Santa will be visiting the resort every weekend until Sunday December 16 and every day from Monday December 17 until Christmas Eve.

This year’s visit to Santa will be extra magical because here at Flamingo Land, story time with Santa will be focused on Peter Rabbit’s Christmas Tale.

For only £10 (park admission fees apply) a child can visit Santa and Peter Rabbit at Peter Rabbit’s house, enjoy a story and receive a gift.

Bookings can be made at www.flamingoland.co.uk