Major power cut leaves hundreds without electricity across Scarborough
More than one hundred homes across the north side of Scarborough are currently without electricity due to a major power cut.
Electricity provider Northern Powergrid said more than 150 properties across Scarborough are unexpectedly without power.
Outages were first reported earlier this morning, with power supplies affected reported in Scalby, Burniston, Cloughton and Hackness.
Residents in the YO12 and YO13 postcode areas are currently affected by the unplanned power cut which has been caused by an “unexpected problem with cables or equipment that serve the area”.
A spokesperson for Northern Powergrid said: “We are facing a major power cut in this area. We are working towards restoring it as early as possible.”
It is not yet clear when power will be restored to affected homes, with Northern Powergrid currently reviewing the situation. If repairs take longer than expected, residents will be updated by the power supplier.