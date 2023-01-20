Major power cut leaves hundreds without electricity across Scarborough

Electricity provider Northern Powergrid said more than 150 properties across Scarborough are unexpectedly without power.

Outages were first reported earlier this morning, with power supplies affected reported in Scalby, Burniston, Cloughton and Hackness.

Residents in the YO12 and YO13 postcode areas are currently affected by the unplanned power cut which has been caused by an “unexpected problem with cables or equipment that serve the area”.

Properties across Scarborough are reporting power issues.

A spokesperson for Northern Powergrid said: “We are facing a major power cut in this area. We are working towards restoring it as early as possible.”