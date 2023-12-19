Malton and Pickering firefighters rescue woman, baby and dog from overturned car

Fire crews from Malton and Pickering were called to a single vehicle road traffic collision which left a woman, baby and dog trapped in an upside down car in a ditch.

A woman, baby and dog were rescued from the overturned car. Image: Pickering Fire Station

The incident happend shortly before 9am on Monday, December 18, on road between Keldholme and Great Edstone.

Firefighters from Malton were first to arrive on scence and assisted the casualties with exiting the vehicle safely.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed as crew from Pickering Fire Station arrived, and all occupants were out of the vehicle with what appeared to be minor injuries.

They were checked by the air crew paramedics before being taken by road to Scarborough Hospital for a check up.