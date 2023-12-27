News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Malton fire crew called out to late night garden blaze in town

A fire crew from Malton was called out to reports of a fire in a garden of a property in the town, in the early hours of Boxing Day morning.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Dec 2023, 09:48 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 09:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On arrival, firefighters located a blaze that was out of control and used water from one hose reel jet to put it out.

The call-out was received at 12.45am.

Earlier in the evening, a Malton fire crew had responded to reports of a fire in the front garden of a property, but the blaze was found to be confined to a fire pit and under supervision.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called to a garden fire in Malton.North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called to a garden fire in Malton.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called to a garden fire in Malton.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And on Christmas Eve, Malton fire crew extinguished a length of fencing around 4m which had caught light in Norton, near Malton, due to discarded smokers’ materials.

A hose reel and thermal camera were used, and advice given.

Related topics:MaltonNorton