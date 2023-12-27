Malton fire crew called out to late night garden blaze in town
A fire crew from Malton was called out to reports of a fire in a garden of a property in the town, in the early hours of Boxing Day morning.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
On arrival, firefighters located a blaze that was out of control and used water from one hose reel jet to put it out.
The call-out was received at 12.45am.
Earlier in the evening, a Malton fire crew had responded to reports of a fire in the front garden of a property, but the blaze was found to be confined to a fire pit and under supervision.
And on Christmas Eve, Malton fire crew extinguished a length of fencing around 4m which had caught light in Norton, near Malton, due to discarded smokers’ materials.
A hose reel and thermal camera were used, and advice given.