Malton in Bloom given seed fund for competition

This year’s Malton in Bloom campaign has received a boost from a homebuilder.

The funding comes as Taylor Wimpey and Malton in Bloom’s partnership continues to blossom.

This money will be used to assist buying the necessary planters and hanging baskets around the town, ready for entry into the annual Yorkshire in Bloom competition.

Christopher Turner, Malton town councillor, and organiser of Malton in Bloom, said: “We are delighted that Taylor Wimpey has chosen to partner with us. Our team includes well-respected gardeners from Scarborough Council, Castle Howard and Sledmere House, all of whom, I know, will find the money very useful. It’s a very exciting time for the area.”

Debbie Whittingham, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire, said: “We take pride in the local community and enjoy making it look its best for all those who live here, which is why we’re delighted to be helping again.”