Man, 30, to appear in court after police shut down cannabis grow in Eastfield, Scarborough

Acting on information received from the public, North Yorkshire Police officers attended an address on High Street on Saturday April 20, where they located hundreds of plants in a complex cannabis grow.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene and was subsequently charged with producing cannabis.

He was due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court today.

If you suspect drugs are being produced or supplied in your area, do the right thing and contact the police.

You can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, report it via our website, or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously.