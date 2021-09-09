Man arrested after explosive device found on High Mill estate in Scarborough
Emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Scarborough on the High Mill estate near Scalby.
A police cordon is in place near Elderflower Road with a fire crew and incident response ambulance also in attendance.
North Yorkshire Police were called to a construction site at 8.05am today following the discovery of what is believed to be an explosive device.
A spokesperson for the force said: "The device is believed to be inert.
"However, the area has been cordoned off to keep people safe and officers are working with experts at the Ministry of Defence to bring the incident to a safe conclusion."
Following local enquiries, a man in his 40s has been arrested as part of the police response and is currently on police custody while enquiries continue.