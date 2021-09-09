Man arrested after explosive device found on High Mill estate in Scarborough

A police cordon is in place near Elderflower Road with a fire crew and incident response ambulance also in attendance.

North Yorkshire Police were called to a construction site at 8.05am today following the discovery of what is believed to be an explosive device.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The device is believed to be inert.

The police cordon (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)

"However, the area has been cordoned off to keep people safe and officers are working with experts at the Ministry of Defence to bring the incident to a safe conclusion."

Following local enquiries, a man in his 40s has been arrested as part of the police response and is currently on police custody while enquiries continue.