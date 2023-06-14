News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures

Man arrested after reports of indecent exposure in Norton, near Malton

A man has been arrested following an incident yesterday afternoon (June 13) in which he was said to have indecently exposed himself in Norton, near Malton.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 14th Jun 2023, 07:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 07:40 BST

North Yorkshire Police want to reassure people an arrest has been made after the “deeply concerning” incident but still need to speak with any witnesses

who were in the Riverside Walk area of Norton at around 3pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In particular, police want to speak with those who were in the area between the skate park and the back of the bus station.

A man has been arrested after reports of indecent exposure in Norton, near Malton.A man has been arrested after reports of indecent exposure in Norton, near Malton.
A man has been arrested after reports of indecent exposure in Norton, near Malton.
Most Popular

It is believed the man was initially sitting on a bench and later walked along the footpath towards the playground on Riverside View.

Officers attended the scene and a man was arrested and remains in police custody at this time.

If you can assist with the investigation, contact officers on 101, quoting reference 12230107989.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A police spokesperson added: An incident of this nature can have a big impact on anyone who witnessed it.

"We would urge those who did, not only to speak with officers, but if they feel they need to, seek help for a number of specialist agencies – details of which can be found on our website.”

Related topics:NortonMaltonNorth Yorkshire Police