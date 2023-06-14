Man arrested after reports of indecent exposure in Norton, near Malton
North Yorkshire Police want to reassure people an arrest has been made after the “deeply concerning” incident but still need to speak with any witnesses
who were in the Riverside Walk area of Norton at around 3pm.
In particular, police want to speak with those who were in the area between the skate park and the back of the bus station.
It is believed the man was initially sitting on a bench and later walked along the footpath towards the playground on Riverside View.
Officers attended the scene and a man was arrested and remains in police custody at this time.
If you can assist with the investigation, contact officers on 101, quoting reference 12230107989.
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
A police spokesperson added: An incident of this nature can have a big impact on anyone who witnessed it.
"We would urge those who did, not only to speak with officers, but if they feel they need to, seek help for a number of specialist agencies – details of which can be found on our website.”