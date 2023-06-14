North Yorkshire Police want to reassure people an arrest has been made after the “deeply concerning” incident but still need to speak with any witnesses

who were in the Riverside Walk area of Norton at around 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In particular, police want to speak with those who were in the area between the skate park and the back of the bus station.

A man has been arrested after reports of indecent exposure in Norton, near Malton.

It is believed the man was initially sitting on a bench and later walked along the footpath towards the playground on Riverside View.

Officers attended the scene and a man was arrested and remains in police custody at this time.

If you can assist with the investigation, contact officers on 101, quoting reference 12230107989.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A police spokesperson added: An incident of this nature can have a big impact on anyone who witnessed it.