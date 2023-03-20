Humberside Police received a call, at 3.50am, from a member of the public who had found a woman in distress.

Officers were immediately deployed and a man was arrested nearby.

A 32-year-old man remains in custody as police continue with enquiries.

Neighbourhood Police Team Inspector Andy Beadman said: “I know this will be an extremely concerning incident for our Bridlington residents.

“I can assure you that we are working hard to investigate the incident and we have placed a cordon around the area while we carry out enquiries.

“I can reassure you that officers arrested a man near to the scene of the incident and he is now in our custody.