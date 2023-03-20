Man arrested on suspicion of rape after incident in Bridlington
A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape following an incident in Bridlington on Sunday March 19.
Humberside Police received a call, at 3.50am, from a member of the public who had found a woman in distress.
Officers were immediately deployed and a man was arrested nearby.
A 32-year-old man remains in custody as police continue with enquiries.
Neighbourhood Police Team Inspector Andy Beadman said: “I know this will be an extremely concerning incident for our Bridlington residents.
“I can assure you that we are working hard to investigate the incident and we have placed a cordon around the area while we carry out enquiries.
“I can reassure you that officers arrested a man near to the scene of the incident and he is now in our custody.
“I would ask that if anyone saw anything or has CCTV or doorbell footage from the area at the time of the incident, that has not already spoken to the police, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 97 of 19 March 2023.”