Man charged with two counts of attempted child abduction in Scarborough

A 40-year-old man from Scarborough is due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday) charged with two counts of attempted child abduction.

The charges relate to separate incidents in Scarborough on 17 January 2018 and 18 January 2018.

On both occasions, it is alleged the man approached the girls in his car during the early evening and attempted to abduct them.

Following police enquiries, the man was arrested in Scarborough at 3.55pm on Saturday.

He was remanded in custody after being charged on Sunday afternoon.