News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man cut from vehicle after crash at Brompton-by-Sawdon near Scarborough

A man had to be cut from his vehicle after a three vehicle road traffic collision at Brompton-by-Sawdon on Monday afternoon.

By Louise Perrin
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 8:31am

Firefighters from Scarborough and Malton Fire stations were called to the report of the three vehicle collision at 3.32pm on Monday (March 6).

One male casualty was trapped by his injuries and was extricated from the vehicle by crews carrying out a full roof removal before being transported to hospital via air ambulance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The incident was left in the hands of the police.

The crash happened at Brompton-by-Sawdon (Image: Google Maps)
The crash happened at Brompton-by-Sawdon (Image: Google Maps)
The crash happened at Brompton-by-Sawdon (Image: Google Maps)
Most Popular
Read More
Scarborough man is arrested after police appeal for witnesses after assault in t...
Scarborough