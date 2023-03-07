Man cut from vehicle after crash at Brompton-by-Sawdon near Scarborough
A man had to be cut from his vehicle after a three vehicle road traffic collision at Brompton-by-Sawdon on Monday afternoon.
By Louise Perrin
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 8:31am
Firefighters from Scarborough and Malton Fire stations were called to the report of the three vehicle collision at 3.32pm on Monday (March 6).
One male casualty was trapped by his injuries and was extricated from the vehicle by crews carrying out a full roof removal before being transported to hospital via air ambulance.
The incident was left in the hands of the police.