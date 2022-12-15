Man dies after being found in freezing water at Whitby harbour
A man has died in Whitby this morning (Dec 15) after being found in the freezing water at Whitby harbour.
By Duncan Atkins
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
15th Dec 2022, 11:20am
North Yorkshire Police were called at 8.50am by HM Coastguard at Whitby with a report of the recovery of a man who had been found near the marina.
Police and ambulance services attended the scene, but despite emergency services’ efforts, the man has died.
A scene guard will remain in place as officers carry out enquiries to determine the man's identity and establish the circumstances around his death.