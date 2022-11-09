News you can trust since 1882
Man dies after road traffic collision on A165 Scarborough Road near Bridlington

Humberside Police have reported that a man has died following a road traffic collision on the A165, near Bridlington, on Wednesday November 2.

By Louise Perrin
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Nov 2022, 1:26pm
A man has died frollowing a road traffic collison on the A165 near Bridlington. Image:Google Maps
It is reported that a blue Vauxhall Zafira was travelling south along the A165 Scarborough Road towards Bridlington at around 9:45pm.

The vehicle is believed to have left the road and been in collision with a tree north of the junction with Grindale Lane.

The driver was taken to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries and died on Monday November 7.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw the vehicle prior to the collision, is asked to contact Humberside Police on 101, quoting log 508 of November 2.

