Man dies suddenly after suffering 'medical episode' at Scarborough Morrisons
Police have confirmed that a man has died at Scarborough Morrisons earlier this week.
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 5:00 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 5:04 pm
The shopper - who police have not publicly named - died suddenly in a medical episode at Morrisons in Eastfield on Monday, August 16.
North Yorkshire Police said they were called to the supermarket shortly before 11.30am and that the man's next of kin have been informed.
In a statement, a Morrisons spokesperson said: "We are supporting the police with its inquiry."