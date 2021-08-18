Man dies suddenly after suffering 'medical episode' at Scarborough Morrisons

Police have confirmed that a man has died at Scarborough Morrisons earlier this week.

By George Buksmann
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 5:00 pm
Updated Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 5:04 pm
Scarborough Morrisons on Market Lane in Eastfield.

The shopper - who police have not publicly named - died suddenly in a medical episode at Morrisons in Eastfield on Monday, August 16.

North Yorkshire Police said they were called to the supermarket shortly before 11.30am and that the man's next of kin have been informed.

In a statement, a Morrisons spokesperson said: "We are supporting the police with its inquiry."