Man falls 25 metres from cliffs in Scarborough

An operation is underway to rescue a man who has fallen 25 metres from the cliffs in Scarborough.



The casualty is said to be in a stable condition but efforts are ongoing to try to winch the man into a helicopter to take him to hospital.

A spokesperson for Humber Coastguard said they received reports of the accident at around 11.10am.

The man has fallen over the cliff edge at Queens parade and fire crews, police, paramedics and Scarborough and Filey coastguard rescue teams are all at the scene.

A helicopter was sent from Humberside Airport and arrived in the area after midday.