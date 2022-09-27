Man found dead at home in Bridlington as police appeal to find family
Humberside Police is appealing on behalf of the Coroner's Office to help find the family of a Bridlington man who has died.
By George Buksmann
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 9:15 am
Updated
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 9:16 am
John McNamara, 75, died at his home on Little Beck Road in Bridlington on September 22, officers said.
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr McNamara’s death.
However, Humberside Police have been unable to find any details of the 75-year-old’s family.
The Coroner's Office is appealing for anyone who believes they are related to Mr McNamara, or can offer contact details of a relative, to call 101 and quote log 122 of September 22.