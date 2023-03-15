Grant Keith Anderson, 53, was found dead at his home in Scarborough earlier this month, officers said.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Anderson’s death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, North Yorkshire Police have been unable to find any details of the 53-year-old’s family.

North Yorkshire Police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

He was born in Dundee and is thought to have links to Cockermouth.