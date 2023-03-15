Man found dead at home in Scarborough as police appeal to find family
North Yorkshire Police is appealing on behalf of the Coroner's Office to help find the family of a Scarborough man who has died.
Grant Keith Anderson, 53, was found dead at his home in Scarborough earlier this month, officers said.
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Anderson’s death.
However, North Yorkshire Police have been unable to find any details of the 53-year-old’s family.
He was born in Dundee and is thought to have links to Cockermouth.
The Coroner's Office is appealing for anyone who believes they are related to Mr Anderson, or can offer contact details of a relative, to email Annette Laycock via [email protected]