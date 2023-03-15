News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
1 hour ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
4 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
4 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
4 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
5 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023

Man found dead at home in Scarborough as police appeal to find family

North Yorkshire Police is appealing on behalf of the Coroner's Office to help find the family of a Scarborough man who has died.

By George Buksmann
Published 15th Mar 2023, 17:47 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 17:47 GMT

Grant Keith Anderson, 53, was found dead at his home in Scarborough earlier this month, officers said.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Anderson’s death.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, North Yorkshire Police have been unable to find any details of the 53-year-old’s family.

North Yorkshire Police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
North Yorkshire Police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
North Yorkshire Police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
Most Popular

He was born in Dundee and is thought to have links to Cockermouth.

The Coroner's Office is appealing for anyone who believes they are related to Mr Anderson, or can offer contact details of a relative, to email Annette Laycock via [email protected]