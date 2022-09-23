Man found dead in Scarborough as police appeal to find family
North Yorkshire Police is appealing on behalf of the Coroner's Office to help find the family of a Scarborough man who has died.
By George Buksmann
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 12:33 pm
Karl Richard Swales, 51, was found dead in Scarborough this week, officers said.
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Swales’ death.
However, North Yorkshire Police have been unable to identify any details of the 51-year-old’s family and are now urging the public to help.
The Coroner's Office is appealing for anyone who believes they are related to Mr Swales, or can offer contact details of a relative, to email Annette Laycock at [email protected]