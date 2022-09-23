Man found dead in Scarborough as police appeal to find family

Karl Richard Swales, 51, was found dead in Scarborough this week, officers said.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Swales’ death.

However, North Yorkshire Police have been unable to identify any details of the 51-year-old’s family and are now urging the public to help.

North Yorkshire Police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

