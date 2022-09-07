Man identified after body found on rocks at Whitby Pier as police appeal to trace his daughters
The body of a man who was found dead on the rocks at the pier in Whitby has been identified by North Yorkshire Police.
Officers said Mark Welsh, 55, died in Whitby on Tuesday September 6 after his body was found close to Henrietta Street.
He is believed to be from the Cleveland area.
Henrietta Street and Whitby Pier were closed for several hours on Tuesday while emergency services investigated Mr Welsh’s death. Officers thanked members of the public for their patience.
Most Popular
-
1
Scarborough man wanted by police after missing court appearance
-
2
Police in Scarborough say man found in street with neck injury was not victim of assault
-
3
Police close Whitby Pier after man's body found
-
4
Man identified after body found on rocks at Whitby Pier as police appeal to trace his daughters
-
5
Three teenage boys arrested after theft of pit bike from garage in Scarborough
North Yorkshire Police said Mr Welsh’s death is not being treated as suspicious. No further details about the incident have been released by police.
Officers are now trying to find his two daughters, on behalf of the coroner.
The Coroner's Office is appealing for anyone who believes they are related to Mr Welsh, or can offer contact details of a relative, to call Su Gregson on 07787 262 846.