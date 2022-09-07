Man identified after body found on rocks at Whitby Pier as police appeal to trace his daughters

Officers said Mark Welsh, 55, died in Whitby on Tuesday September 6 after his body was found close to Henrietta Street.

He is believed to be from the Cleveland area.

Henrietta Street and Whitby Pier were closed for several hours on Tuesday while emergency services investigated Mr Welsh’s death. Officers thanked members of the public for their patience.

North Yorkshire Police said Mr Welsh’s death is not being treated as suspicious. No further details about the incident have been released by police.

Officers are now trying to find his two daughters, on behalf of the coroner.