Man identified after body found on rocks at Whitby Pier as police appeal to trace his daughters

The body of a man who was found dead on the rocks at the pier in Whitby has been identified by North Yorkshire Police.

By George Buksmann
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 5:14 pm

Officers said Mark Welsh, 55, died in Whitby on Tuesday September 6 after his body was found close to Henrietta Street.

He is believed to be from the Cleveland area.

Henrietta Street and Whitby Pier were closed for several hours on Tuesday while emergency services investigated Mr Welsh’s death. Officers thanked members of the public for their patience.

The man's body was discovered closed to Whitby Pier.

North Yorkshire Police said Mr Welsh’s death is not being treated as suspicious. No further details about the incident have been released by police.

Officers are now trying to find his two daughters, on behalf of the coroner.

The Coroner's Office is appealing for anyone who believes they are related to Mr Welsh, or can offer contact details of a relative, to call Su Gregson on 07787 262 846.