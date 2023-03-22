Man in 60s knocked to ground after being hit by car's wing mirror in Scarborough
A man in his 60s was knocked to the ground in Scarborough when the wing mirror of a car struck his shoulder.
Police in Scarborough are appealing for witnesses and information about the collision involving a pedestrian and an unknown vehicle that failed to stop at the scene.
It happened on Scalby Road, between Lady Edith's Drive and Woodlands Drive, at around 12.40pm today (Wednesday March 22).
The man, who is aged in his 60s, was crossing the road when the incident happened and sustained minor injuries to his shoulder and hip.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.
As part of ongoing enquiries, which include a trawl of CCTV in the area, police are appealing for witnesses and information to help trace the vehicle and driver involved.
If you can help, email [email protected] or call 101, option 2, and ask for Christopher Southern.
If you wish to remain anonymous, pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12230051424.