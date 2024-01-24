Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The accident happened on the B1257 at the crossroads between Slingsby village, Malton Road and Castle Howard at 8.06am on Monday January 15 and involved two cars, a black Kia Venga and a Red Citroen Berlingo.

The driver of the Citroen Berlingo, a man in his 60s, suffered five broken ribs as a result of the accident and currently remains in York Hospital receiving treatment.

The female driver of the Kia Venga has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

One lane along the stretch of road remained open while officers managed the scene, and the vehicles were shortly recovered.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing either vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with dash-cam footage, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

In particular, police want information about the direction of travel for both vehicles and their manner of driving prior to and during the collision.

If you can help, please email [email protected] , or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jessica Roebuck.