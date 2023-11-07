Man in 60s taken to hospital following collision between cyclist and lorry in Malton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened on Horsemarket Road at 2.45pm on October 20 and resulted in the man, in his 60s, being taken to hospital by ambulance.

He was discharged following treatment.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances.

