Man in 60s taken to hospital following collision between cyclist and lorry in Malton
A man was taken to hospital after a lorry and a cyclist collided in Malton.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 7th Nov 2023, 09:25 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 09:34 GMT
The incident happened on Horsemarket Road at 2.45pm on October 20 and resulted in the man, in his 60s, being taken to hospital by ambulance.
He was discharged following treatment.
Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] – or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC35 Kitt.