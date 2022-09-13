Man killed and woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after car crash near Scarborough
A man has been killed and a woman is in hospital with serious injuries following a car crash near Scarborough.
North Yorkshire Police said an eyewitness saw a crash between Slipho and Harwood Dale at around 10.20pm on Sunday September 11.
Emergency service crews found a 54 plate black Ranger Rover at the bottom of a steep embankment, which had left Reasty Road – also known as Reasty Hill.
A man, who has not been named by officers, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 38-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with “serious” injuries.
Officers are now urging anyone who has dash-cam footage in the area or may have witnessed the crash to come forward.
Those with footage are asked to save their recordings.
Anyone with information should call police on 101, select option two and ask to speak with Nicola Peters or email [email protected]
Quote police reference number 12220163174 when providing information.