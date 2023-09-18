News you can trust since 1882
Man knocked to ground and left with broken arm following Filey altercation

A man was knocked to the ground and injured following a verbal altercation in Filey.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 18th Sep 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 09:57 BST
At about 4.55pm on September 15, a man and a woman were travelling in in their vehicle, a white Hyundai Tucson, on Muston Road, Filey, towards the town centre.

Police say the man was involved in a verbal altercation with the rider of a motorbike who was travelling immediately behind them.

During the course of the argument, the male victim was knocked to the ground by the man on the motorbike, resulting in him receiving a dislocated shoulder and a broken arm.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was injured during an altercation in Filey.Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was injured during an altercation in Filey.
The motorcyclist is described as male, wearing an orange jacket and black motorbike helmet.

Any witnesses to the incident, or anyone with any dashcam footage, is asked to email thomas[email protected], quoting reference 12230174554.

Related topics:FileyPolice