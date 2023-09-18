Watch more videos on Shots!

At about 4.55pm on September 15, a man and a woman were travelling in in their vehicle, a white Hyundai Tucson, on Muston Road, Filey, towards the town centre.

Police say the man was involved in a verbal altercation with the rider of a motorbike who was travelling immediately behind them.

During the course of the argument, the male victim was knocked to the ground by the man on the motorbike, resulting in him receiving a dislocated shoulder and a broken arm.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was injured during an altercation in Filey.

The motorcyclist is described as male, wearing an orange jacket and black motorbike helmet.