Man left with 'significant injuries' after pickup truck crashes into tree near Malton
A man has been seriously injured after the pickup truck he was driving left the road and crashed into a tree near Malton.
The man was driving on a rural road known as High Street towards West Lutton when the pickup truck he was travelling in left the road.
The silver Ford Ranger pickup was heading away from Thorpe Basset Lane when it crashed into a tree between 6.45pm and 7.30pm on Sunday February 13.
North Yorkshire Police said the driver suffered "significant injuries" and was the only passenger involved.
The stretch of road was closed for several hours while officers investigated the scene and allowed the vehicle to be recovered.
Officers are appealing to anyone, especially motorists with dashcam footage, who either saw a silver Ford Ranger driving in the area before the crash or who witnessed the incident, to come forward.
They have asked motorists driving in the area to check any footage which may have captured the pickup on camera before the crash without knowing.
Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for TC694 Joseph Schramm or email [email protected]
Quote the police reference number 12220026066 when passing on information.