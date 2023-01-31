Man missing from his home for three weeks 'may have travelled to Scarborough' say police

Andrew Spencer, 40 was last seen at him home address in Keighley on January 9.

He was reported missing on 25 January.

CCTV images released by West Yorkshire Police today show Andrew on South Street, Keighley on January 9, at 3.03pm.

CCTV image of last known movements of Andrew Spencer, 40.

He has not been seen since.

He is described as a white male, brown eyes with grey hair, around 6ft tall.

Police say he is known to frequent Keighley town centre but could have travelled to Scarborough.

His family and police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Missing man Andrew Spencer, 40.