Man missing from his home for three weeks 'may have travelled to Scarborough' say police
Police have released CCTV images of the last known movements of a missing man from Keighley – and there is a chance he could be in Scarborough.
Andrew Spencer, 40 was last seen at him home address in Keighley on January 9.
He was reported missing on 25 January.
CCTV images released by West Yorkshire Police today show Andrew on South Street, Keighley on January 9, at 3.03pm.
He has not been seen since.
He is described as a white male, brown eyes with grey hair, around 6ft tall.
Police say he is known to frequent Keighley town centre but could have travelled to Scarborough.
His family and police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 1202 of 25 January.