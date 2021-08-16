Man rescued after falling from cliff near Scarborough

Scarborough RNLI's inshore lifeboat was launched to rescue the man yesterday evening. (Photo: Adam Sheader)

The man was walking along the clifftop near the Crows Nest Caravan Park south of Scarborough when he slipped and fell down the cliff last night.

The man was uninjured in the fall, but was unable to climb back to the top.

Scarborough RNLI launched the inshore lifeboat with a crew of three at about 9.30pm. The man stuck on the cliff was able to signal the crew with a torch.