Man rescued and airlifted to hospital after 20-foot embankment fall near Whitby

A man has been airlifted to hospital with multiple injuries after falling 20 feet from an embankment into a stream in the North York Moors.

By George Buksmann
27 minutes ago - 1 min read

Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team (CMRT) were called after reports of a man falling down an embankment on farmland between Ugthorpe and Whitby at 11.02am on Wednesday December 28.

The man had slipped and fallen about 20 feet into a ravine and the edge of a stream, at the bottom of a gully.

Eight CMRT crew members were sent to the incident in two Land Rovers, while others made their way separately to Mulgrave Farm.

The man had slipped and fallen into the edge of a stream. (Photo: Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team)
A Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team spokesperson said: “He was wet, very cold and had sustained various injuries including to his lower leg.”

After being treated by air ambulance crews, the man was placed on a mountain rescue stretcher with a vacuum mattress and casualty bag.

The man was then lifted from the gully using a back-up rope system to the top of the embankment, before being carried by rescue workers about 100 metres to a helicopter, which took the casualty to hospital.

In total, 20 crew members were involved for more than two hours as part of the rescue operation.

The man was taken to hospital via air ambulance after being rescued. (Photo: Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team)