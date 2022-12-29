Man rescued and airlifted to hospital after 20-foot embankment fall near Whitby
A man has been airlifted to hospital with multiple injuries after falling 20 feet from an embankment into a stream in the North York Moors.
Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team (CMRT) were called after reports of a man falling down an embankment on farmland between Ugthorpe and Whitby at 11.02am on Wednesday December 28.
The man had slipped and fallen about 20 feet into a ravine and the edge of a stream, at the bottom of a gully.
Eight CMRT crew members were sent to the incident in two Land Rovers, while others made their way separately to Mulgrave Farm.
A Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team spokesperson said: “He was wet, very cold and had sustained various injuries including to his lower leg.”
After being treated by air ambulance crews, the man was placed on a mountain rescue stretcher with a vacuum mattress and casualty bag.
The man was then lifted from the gully using a back-up rope system to the top of the embankment, before being carried by rescue workers about 100 metres to a helicopter, which took the casualty to hospital.
In total, 20 crew members were involved for more than two hours as part of the rescue operation.