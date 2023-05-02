Coastguard Rescue Teams from Bridlington and Hornsea responded to the report just before 8am on Saturday April 29 and worked with colleagues from Yorkshire ambulance service and Humberside Police.

A cliff rescue system was built and a technician and critical care paramedic were deployed over the cliff to assist the injured man.

The Coastguard Rescue Helicopter from Humberside took the casualty to hospital.

A man is airlifted to hospital after falling 9m down a cliff at Atwick, East Yorkshire. picture: Hornsea Coastguard

Speaking on their Facebook page, Bridlington Coastguard said: “Due to heavy erosion members of the public are reminded not to get close to the cliff edges when walking the coastal paths, be aware of overhanging cliffs and ensure that you always have a method to call for help in the event of an emergency.