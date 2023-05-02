News you can trust since 1882
Man rescued by coastguards and airlifted to hospital after falling 9m down cliff near Skipsea, Bridlington

A man has been rescued by Coastguards after falling nine metres down a cliff at Atwick, East Yorkshire today (Saturday 29 April)

By Duncan Atkins
Published 2nd May 2023, 08:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 08:38 BST

Coastguard Rescue Teams from Bridlington and Hornsea responded to the report just before 8am on Saturday April 29 and worked with colleagues from Yorkshire ambulance service and Humberside Police.

A cliff rescue system was built and a technician and critical care paramedic were deployed over the cliff to assist the injured man.

The Coastguard Rescue Helicopter from Humberside took the casualty to hospital.

A man is airlifted to hospital after falling 9m down a cliff at Atwick, East Yorkshire. picture: Hornsea CoastguardA man is airlifted to hospital after falling 9m down a cliff at Atwick, East Yorkshire. picture: Hornsea Coastguard
A man is airlifted to hospital after falling 9m down a cliff at Atwick, East Yorkshire. picture: Hornsea Coastguard
Speaking on their Facebook page, Bridlington Coastguard said: “Due to heavy erosion members of the public are reminded not to get close to the cliff edges when walking the coastal paths, be aware of overhanging cliffs and ensure that you always have a method to call for help in the event of an emergency.

"If you get into trouble or see someone who may require assistance dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

